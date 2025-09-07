So to be approved for the Steam Deck I have to make sure the framerate doesn't go below 30 fps. But on my i3/GTX 1050 each grenade explosion with 3 victims would dip to 7 fps in "Animals" and 4 fps in "Framerate Killer". Eventually, after many changes and after warmup, the framerate would usually only dip to 100 fps in "Animals".

As far as warmups go, Unity's Mono JIT code runs slower the first time it's executed. So the grenades blowing lifeforms into bits is slower on the first run. But warmups involve it being run in advance - like having a grenade blowing up lifeforms off camera so that it runs better the first time the player tries it.

I learnt about warmups from a GPT-5 AI that I was getting coding advice from. It also suggested code optimizations for things like slicing, blood effects, and background sound loading so that the framerate drops would be dramatically improved.

In other news, you can now hide behind walls to survive grenade explosions, though it still shakes your view.