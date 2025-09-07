 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19890487 Edited 7 September 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
First post-launch update! After getting a bit more player feedback, it turns out the game was a lot easier than intended. This update hopes to give players much more of a challenge as the game goes on, while increasing run longevity.

We're keeping the things the same for the first few levels but drastically upping the enemy scaling in later levels. Enemies will get many times tankier while shooting faster, which will hopefully be a lot more challenging.

Repeat card drop odds are also nerfed since they are very strong (just try stacking a few on a big mult card). To compensate, cards can now be merged up to 16 stacks, increased from 8. I'm pretty excited for this one, as it'll allow runs to go longer and for builds to get way crazier.

Lastly, we made a few bug fixes, mainly surrounding how damage and health values are coded. For those curious, the numbers were previously stored as integers, which have maximum values of around 2 billion before they overflow and become negative. These limits were pretty easy to hit before which broke a lot of things. Now, they're stored as longs, which have a max value of around 9 quintillion. Fingers crossed no one gets far enough to break these too.

Also, just as a quality of life change, we've added commas to the damage popups, and scientific notation once they get really big. They're a lot more readable this way.

Hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3658671
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3658672
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link