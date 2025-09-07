First post-launch update! After getting a bit more player feedback, it turns out the game was a lot easier than intended. This update hopes to give players much more of a challenge as the game goes on, while increasing run longevity.



We're keeping the things the same for the first few levels but drastically upping the enemy scaling in later levels. Enemies will get many times tankier while shooting faster, which will hopefully be a lot more challenging.



Repeat card drop odds are also nerfed since they are very strong (just try stacking a few on a big mult card). To compensate, cards can now be merged up to 16 stacks, increased from 8. I'm pretty excited for this one, as it'll allow runs to go longer and for builds to get way crazier.



Lastly, we made a few bug fixes, mainly surrounding how damage and health values are coded. For those curious, the numbers were previously stored as integers, which have maximum values of around 2 billion before they overflow and become negative. These limits were pretty easy to hit before which broke a lot of things. Now, they're stored as longs, which have a max value of around 9 quintillion. Fingers crossed no one gets far enough to break these too.



Also, just as a quality of life change, we've added commas to the damage popups, and scientific notation once they get really big. They're a lot more readable this way.



Hope you enjoy!