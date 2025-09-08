 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19890452
Update notes via Steam Community

This update fixes up some minor issues in act 1.

New Features:

  • Toothpick now changes colors based on its upgrades.

  • Added nearly 20 hats to the hero customization

  • Added experimental support for the Vulkan render API.
    Use this by adding `-vulkan` to the launch parameters.
    Performance might be better than DX12 on certain hardware.

Quality of Life:

  • Made low health heartbeat way more subtle

Fixes:

  • Fixed some soft-locks when you're missing certain abilities.

  • Fixed some missing percentages. You can now 100% on fresh saves again.

  • Fixed missing solver's page after loading.

  • Ensured RGB mural is never blurry.

  • Bunch of small fixes.

