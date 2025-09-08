This update fixes up some minor issues in act 1.
New Features:
Toothpick now changes colors based on its upgrades.
Added nearly 20 hats to the hero customization
Added experimental support for the Vulkan render API.
Use this by adding `-vulkan` to the launch parameters.
Performance might be better than DX12 on certain hardware.
Quality of Life:
Made low health heartbeat way more subtle
Fixes:
Fixed some soft-locks when you're missing certain abilities.
Fixed some missing percentages. You can now 100% on fresh saves again.
Fixed missing solver's page after loading.
Ensured RGB mural is never blurry.
Bunch of small fixes.
