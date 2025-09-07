 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19890408
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • Added vehicles whistling back
  • Added awards
  • Added statistics menu
  • Implementing Blowhistle buildings
  • Added foliage and ambiance to the bayou
  • New street trains added to Blowhistle
  • Increased penalty for hitting a pedestrian to 25
  • Added street crossings
  • Engineer menu transition is now smooth
  • Remade the settings/options menu
  • Decreased big fella's nerf
  • Added ghost train event
  • Added option for toggling lightning flash
  • Added roundhouse models/doors/trains


Bugfixes:
  • Re-attempt at fixing UI cutting off with certain screen resolutions

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3838871
  • Loading history…
