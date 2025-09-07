- Added vehicles whistling back
- Added awards
- Added statistics menu
- Implementing Blowhistle buildings
- Added foliage and ambiance to the bayou
- New street trains added to Blowhistle
- Increased penalty for hitting a pedestrian to 25
- Added street crossings
- Engineer menu transition is now smooth
- Remade the settings/options menu
- Decreased big fella's nerf
- Added ghost train event
- Added option for toggling lightning flash
- Added roundhouse models/doors/trains
Bugfixes:
- Re-attempt at fixing UI cutting off with certain screen resolutions
