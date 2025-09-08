Hey Smashers,

We’re thrilled to drop a major update for Zombie Smash, packed with new content, smoother gameplay, and extra polish to make your zombie-crushing chaos more fun than ever! 💥

🆕 What’s New

5 Brand-New Levels 🌍

Expand your survival skills across five unique and challenging new environments, each designed to push your zombie-smashing reflexes further.

New Animations 🎨 Fresh power-up animations to make every pickup feel more impactful Brutal zombie kill animations for extra satisfaction when you smash the horde



🛠️ Optimizations & Fixes

Overall performance has been improved for smoother gameplay across all systems

Better stability and loading times

Minor bug fixes and polish throughout the game

🎯 What’s Next

This is just the start, we’re already planning more content and updates to keep Zombie Smash exciting and repayable. Stay tuned for future reveals 👀.

Thank you for all the support — your feedback means the world to us. Keep sharing your thoughts on the community hub and join the conversation in our Discord:

👉 https://discord.gg/HnkhhsSmWe

Now get ready to test your skills on 5 brand-new levels and smash some zombies in style! 🧟‍♂️💥

— Quantum Glitch Studios