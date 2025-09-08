Hey Smashers,
We’re thrilled to drop a major update for Zombie Smash, packed with new content, smoother gameplay, and extra polish to make your zombie-crushing chaos more fun than ever! 💥
🆕 What’s New
5 Brand-New Levels 🌍
Expand your survival skills across five unique and challenging new environments, each designed to push your zombie-smashing reflexes further.
New Animations 🎨
Fresh power-up animations to make every pickup feel more impactful
Brutal zombie kill animations for extra satisfaction when you smash the horde
🛠️ Optimizations & Fixes
Overall performance has been improved for smoother gameplay across all systems
Better stability and loading times
Minor bug fixes and polish throughout the game
🎯 What’s Next
This is just the start, we’re already planning more content and updates to keep Zombie Smash exciting and repayable. Stay tuned for future reveals 👀.
Thank you for all the support — your feedback means the world to us. Keep sharing your thoughts on the community hub and join the conversation in our Discord:
👉 https://discord.gg/HnkhhsSmWe
Now get ready to test your skills on 5 brand-new levels and smash some zombies in style! 🧟♂️💥
— Quantum Glitch Studios
