 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19890241 Edited 8 September 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Smashers,

We’re thrilled to drop a major update for Zombie Smash, packed with new content, smoother gameplay, and extra polish to make your zombie-crushing chaos more fun than ever! 💥

🆕 What’s New

  • 5 Brand-New Levels 🌍
    Expand your survival skills across five unique and challenging new environments, each designed to push your zombie-smashing reflexes further.

  • New Animations 🎨

    • Fresh power-up animations to make every pickup feel more impactful

    • Brutal zombie kill animations for extra satisfaction when you smash the horde

🛠️ Optimizations & Fixes

  • Overall performance has been improved for smoother gameplay across all systems

  • Better stability and loading times

  • Minor bug fixes and polish throughout the game

🎯 What’s Next

This is just the start, we’re already planning more content and updates to keep Zombie Smash exciting and repayable. Stay tuned for future reveals 👀.

Thank you for all the support — your feedback means the world to us. Keep sharing your thoughts on the community hub and join the conversation in our Discord:

👉 https://discord.gg/HnkhhsSmWe

Now get ready to test your skills on 5 brand-new levels and smash some zombies in style! 🧟‍♂️💥

— Quantum Glitch Studios

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3917951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link