Upgrade Shop Rebalance
Corrected several upgrade prices that were not scaling as intended.
Early-game upgrades are now more affordable to encourage smoother progression.
All upgrade costs now display properly in the shop UI.
Lumber & Plunder – Patch Notes v1.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
