7 September 2025 Build 19890231 Edited 7 September 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Upgrade Shop Rebalance

Corrected several upgrade prices that were not scaling as intended.

Early-game upgrades are now more affordable to encourage smoother progression.

All upgrade costs now display properly in the shop UI.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3750461
  • Loading history…
