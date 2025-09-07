-Fixed some crossroad generation that was changed previously.

-Fixed few loading issues with editing existing stations.

-Fixed few issues related to saving a game during construction.

-Fixed one screwup in road pathtracing, calculating temp paths length wrong, causing some inconsistent route selections.

-Some minor fixes to road generation.

-Fixed road direction indicators not showing up while placing road nearby after the last update.

-Removed limits on number of connected roads, so more than 3 roads can now be connected.