Major 7 September 2025 Build 19890199 Edited 7 September 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

I come with major updates for the game!

  • By far the biggest issue players have with the game is the ball "feeling" too light. Gravity has been increased by 3%. Levels dependent on gravity (such as Gravity) have been modified to accommodate this change.

  • Using optimization, game size has been reduced by approximately 40%.

  • A new feature, Stencils, has been added. On some stages you will see markings that fit the theme of the difficulty level, such as flip flops on the Beach or a snowflake in the Arctic. Don't like them? You can always turn them off in the options!

  • Changed the water on most levels to have more reflective properties.

  • Updated the water color to match the current world. Sunset has a nice red hue, and Dream can have funny colors.

  • Swapped out some lower-quality levels with newer ones.

  • Added five new "Revenge" levels. Unlocked after beating Uphill Battle's Revenge, these levels are harder versions of easy levels.

  • Time Bomb is now unlocked by beating the Tutorial at a blistering pace. Coconut is now the unlock for all warps.

  • Found a problem with the game? Got an idea on how to make it better? Email me by clicking the blue support button!

