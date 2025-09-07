Hello,

I come with major updates for the game!

By far the biggest issue players have with the game is the ball "feeling" too light. Gravity has been increased by 3%. Levels dependent on gravity (such as Gravity) have been modified to accommodate this change.

Using optimization, game size has been reduced by approximately 40%.

A new feature, Stencils, has been added. On some stages you will see markings that fit the theme of the difficulty level, such as flip flops on the Beach or a snowflake in the Arctic. Don't like them? You can always turn them off in the options!

Changed the water on most levels to have more reflective properties.

Updated the water color to match the current world. Sunset has a nice red hue, and Dream can have funny colors.

Swapped out some lower-quality levels with newer ones.

Added five new "Revenge" levels. Unlocked after beating Uphill Battle's Revenge, these levels are harder versions of easy levels.

Time Bomb is now unlocked by beating the Tutorial at a blistering pace. Coconut is now the unlock for all warps.