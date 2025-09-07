 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19890119 Edited 7 September 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 🟩 Weapon UI overhaul – weapons are now listed in the HUD, with the active one highlighted by a rounded green frame.

  • 🕷️ Charon finished – the terrifying Blackrock Spider (only killable with sniper rifles) is now complete!

  • 🗿 Golem finished – the massive Crusher Golem (rocket-only kill) is fully implemented with polish and proper sounds.

  • 🐀 New enemy: Splintrin – swarms of corrupted Blackrock rats that attack in numbers rather than raw power.

  • 🎬 Animation fixes – smoother animations for Charon, Golem Crusher, and Scientists.

  • 📖 Story 2 progress – the second story mission (escort-based, short but intense) is almost complete – chaos, explosions, and new enemies await!

  • 👨‍🔬 Escort improvements – scientist timers/triggers fixed and their movement speed increased for less sluggish pacing.

  • 🚪 Door timer feedback – slow-opening doors now display a progress bar: red for long wait, green when almost done, pulsing when plenty of time is left.

  • 🔊 Sound updates – optional distance-based sound gain for extra immersion.

  • 🐞 Bugfix – fixed a crash when trying to switch weapons while only owning one.

Changed files in this update

