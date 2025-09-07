Update, Version 20250907
Update notes via Steam Community
English
[Jiru Island]Various outdoor areas on this island may now have wild ice berries. (Since they are wild, the yield is lower than that of well-fertilized ones.)
[Guide to Monster Hunting]New Entry: Werewolf Deathsquad
[Enemy]Werewolf Deathsquad's attack can now cause fear. (It is to match their lore.)
简体中文
【吉鲁岛】各类室外区域现在可能出现野生的冰莓。（因为是野生的缘故，所以可以采摘的产量小于你使用肥料种植的品种。）
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了狼人暗杀队的条目
【敌人】狼人暗杀队的攻击现在可以造成恐惧。（从而符合传闻中的设定。）
