 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19890077 Edited 7 September 2025 – 21:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
##########Content################
[Jiru Island]Various outdoor areas on this island may now have wild ice berries. (Since they are wild, the yield is lower than that of well-fertilized ones.)
[Guide to Monster Hunting]New Entry: Werewolf Deathsquad
[Enemy]Werewolf Deathsquad's attack can now cause fear. (It is to match their lore.)
简体中文
##########Content################
【吉鲁岛】各类室外区域现在可能出现野生的冰莓。（因为是野生的缘故，所以可以采摘的产量小于你使用肥料种植的品种。）
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了狼人暗杀队的条目
【敌人】狼人暗杀队的攻击现在可以造成恐惧。（从而符合传闻中的设定。）

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/2dd3cfba
https://pastelink.net/g2njkpbk

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link