This seal is designed to increase the chances of triggering a hunt. It can also drain hunters’ sanity to provoke an attack faster. However, using the seal to force a hunt may destroy it.

Adjusted and improved ability activation chances for the following ghosts:

Players can now select a ghost’s name for rituals when reviewing a case file.

Ghost case file generator updated and errors fixed.

Added a photo board in the lobby, showing examples of ghost death circumstances.

Added a memory trainer in the lobby to help players remember favorite item descriptions.

Protection Seal now has different success chances depending on charges (75% / 65% / 45%). The seal becomes dimmer as charges are consumed.

Bug Fixes:

Ghost names were only visible to the host.

Ghost names were listed without randomness.

Favorite item during curse removal now avoids invalid locations.

Curse could be removed while holding it in hand.

Curse could be removed by swapping flashlight slots.

Ghost photos updated with more variety.

Oni now removes one item from the seal when its hidden ability triggers.

Added candle animation for Fire Phobia.

Order detail display improved.

Reward board now shows the latest order first.

Fixed ghost age not matching its model.

Phobia descriptions expanded, with key conditions highlighted in red.

Fixed the quest “Make the ghost blow out a candle” not working with Fire Phobia.

Claustrophobia now also works on regular household items if placed in the center.