7 September 2025 Build 19890018 Edited 7 September 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A strange disturbance in the force has come to our attention.
Abaruth used what little power he had left to transform the moon into a blood one.
This is to aid us in leading the cult.
May Abaruth live forever!

The new update adds a new event related to the natural phenomenon of the blood moon in our world and fixes the some of the events and translations in game!

Best regards,
Codename:PierogiStudios

Is it just me or is it a bit quiet here? - Pradawny

/Vojak, Ksavercik, Pradawny

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2732891
