A strange disturbance in the force has come to our attention.

Abaruth used what little power he had left to transform the moon into a blood one.

This is to aid us in leading the cult.

May Abaruth live forever!



The new update adds a new event related to the natural phenomenon of the blood moon in our world and fixes the some of the events and translations in game!



