A strange disturbance in the force has come to our attention.
Abaruth used what little power he had left to transform the moon into a blood one.
This is to aid us in leading the cult.
May Abaruth live forever!
The new update adds a new event related to the natural phenomenon of the blood moon in our world and fixes the some of the events and translations in game!
Best regards,
Codename:PierogiStudios
Is it just me or is it a bit quiet here? - Pradawny
/Vojak, Ksavercik, Pradawny
Blood Moon update! Patch 1.3.0 is now active!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2732891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update