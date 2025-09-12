 Skip to content
Major 12 September 2025 Build 19890010 Edited 12 September 2025 – 19:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Changelog:

  • Lore - Data logs and environmental storytelling! The city maps, in particular, have received a lot of work.

  • Vania - We've leaned more into the Metroidvania aspects of Relentless Frontier, adding more environmental interactivity with the player's weapons and abilities!

  • The Pulverizer - A new bolt-action mine thrower! Launches sticky proximity mines that can latch onto the environment as a trap, or fired directly at the enemy to detonate on impact. Effective against armor and swarms, but the ammo is rare and expensive to omnistruct. Use 'em wisely!

  • Poison Pods - The bugs have started using chemical warfare! These armored, purple-glowing pods emit a potent corrosive gas, eating through armor and flesh alike in the blink of an eye. Direct damage doesn't seem to have an effect, but they seem to be extremely flammable...

  • An Actual Ending Sequence - You will no longer be dumped into a "YOURE WINNER" screen at the end of Episode 1!

  • Improved FX - Better gore, more destructibility, cooler hit feedback, and most importantly, etc! Lots and lots of etc.

  • UI / UX Improvements - Smoothing out the menus, and adding more options (Including a walk/run toggle!)

  • Bombardier Refinements - Everyone's favorite lump of literal (and metaphorical) bugginess is getting some much-needed attention! We want to emphasize his role as an artillery tank, and make him less frustrating to fight without fire damage. Maybe get him a new coat of FX work?

  • Fixes! - Ideally, we've fixed everything! Realistically, we've fixed most things. But players always find more things. If you do find a bug, feel free to shout at us on the Steam Forums, or join our Discord and shout at us there!

