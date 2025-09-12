

Changelog:

Lore - Data logs and environmental storytelling! The city maps, in particular, have received a lot of work.

Vania - We've leaned more into the Metroidvania aspects of Relentless Frontier, adding more environmental interactivity with the player's weapons and abilities!

The Pulverizer - A new bolt-action mine thrower! Launches sticky proximity mines that can latch onto the environment as a trap, or fired directly at the enemy to detonate on impact. Effective against armor and swarms, but the ammo is rare and expensive to omnistruct. Use 'em wisely!

Poison Pods - The bugs have started using chemical warfare! These armored, purple-glowing pods emit a potent corrosive gas, eating through armor and flesh alike in the blink of an eye. Direct damage doesn't seem to have an effect, but they seem to be extremely flammable...

An Actual Ending Sequence - You will no longer be dumped into a "YOURE WINNER" screen at the end of Episode 1!

Improved FX - Better gore, more destructibility, cooler hit feedback, and most importantly, etc! Lots and lots of etc.

UI / UX Improvements - Smoothing out the menus, and adding more options (Including a walk/run toggle!)

Bombardier Refinements - Everyone's favorite lump of literal (and metaphorical) bugginess is getting some much-needed attention! We want to emphasize his role as an artillery tank, and make him less frustrating to fight without fire damage. Maybe get him a new coat of FX work?