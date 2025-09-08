Translations:

Chinese language (simplified) and Czech now can be selected in game settings > languages. These translations were done by volunteers. Credits for all translations are displayed at the bottom of language selection menu.

Translations for all other languages have various fixes and improvements.

New content:

When thrushes are scared off from the ground (in the shrine location), they will drop a feather (possible only once per location visit), which can be used to craft improvised hairpins. Thrushes are decreased in size (for more realistic scale), and have a new wing flapping sound when taking off.

Improvements:

Better assets for basalt and limestone rocks.

Replaced artwork on button badge #1 (Tokyo Sky Tree) with Nakagin Capsule Tower.

Added onscreen gamepad for sports events, removed onscreen gamepad during dialogues (when touch controls are used).

Added an option in settings > controls to enable/disable running by pressing Shift key once instead of holding it.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug with player's character height that wasn't set correctly (happened after loading saved games from two different slots, where characters had different height and genders).