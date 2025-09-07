 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19889953 Edited 7 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
new card:

Joker!



balance changes

decks
discover deck +1 LeprechaunPot
poker deck +1 gold coin
treasure deck +1 big coin pile -1 small coin pile
yolo deck +1 cardpack
meerkat deck +1 gold coin -1 small coin pile

levels
nerfed level 2
nerfed level 8

cards
mirror uncommon>common
shy money base money 8>9
supply check 6>7
dark chocolate base -4>-3
boar quest 40>35
small blind draw cost 2>1
investment common>uncommon
balatrina > unduplicable (created non fun combos)(tell me if you want it changed back)
key > made it undestroyable

general:

make unduplicable cards destroyable
added a mark for unduplicable cards
changed the name unduplicable to unique

other stuff we talked about.
on it. run into some problems but im making changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3682911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link