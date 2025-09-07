Joker!
balance changesdecks
discover deck +1 LeprechaunPot
poker deck +1 gold coin
treasure deck +1 big coin pile -1 small coin pile
yolo deck +1 cardpack
meerkat deck +1 gold coin -1 small coin pile
levels
nerfed level 2
nerfed level 8
cards
mirror uncommon>common
shy money base money 8>9
supply check 6>7
dark chocolate base -4>-3
boar quest 40>35
small blind draw cost 2>1
investment common>uncommon
balatrina > unduplicable (created non fun combos)(tell me if you want it changed back)
key > made it undestroyable
general:make unduplicable cards destroyable
added a mark for unduplicable cards
changed the name unduplicable to unique
other stuff we talked about.
on it. run into some problems but im making changes
Changed files in this update