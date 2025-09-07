new card:

Joker!



balance changes decks

discover deck +1 LeprechaunPot

poker deck +1 gold coin

treasure deck +1 big coin pile -1 small coin pile

yolo deck +1 cardpack

meerkat deck +1 gold coin -1 small coin pile



levels

nerfed level 2

nerfed level 8



cards

mirror uncommon>common

shy money base money 8>9

supply check 6>7

dark chocolate base -4>-3

boar quest 40>35

small blind draw cost 2>1

investment common>uncommon

balatrina > unduplicable (created non fun combos)(tell me if you want it changed back)

key > made it undestroyable



general: make unduplicable cards destroyable

added a mark for unduplicable cards

changed the name unduplicable to unique



other stuff we talked about.

on it. run into some problems but im making changes

