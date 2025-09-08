Hi everyone, It's been a few weeks since the last update since we're still mainly working on the new engine for the game. However, we're making good progress and are still aiming to release a first public build at the end of this month hopefully.

For this update I added a morphine syrette that can be injected into worker NPCs to reduce pain and methamphetamine in an early form. You can get apatite ore by mining rocks and putting them into a jar or other type of item container - this will "crush" it into phosphorus. The ephedra shrub can be harvested by clicking on it with a container item (like a jar). To make methamphetamine you have to then add pseudoephedrine, ethanol (can be bought in shop) and phosphorus into a barrel and cook it over a heated oven. I haven't added any quests yet because I am still planning on changing some things for it in the new engine (like having the ephedra shrubs grow exclusively in a new Steppe biome, letting apatite ore only be crushed in a mortar and letting the player ferment ethanol in a keg from wheat. So this update is still a minor one but once the new engine is out we're going to start bringing out a lot more new mechanics, QoL improvements and content. I may also make a few preview posts in the coming weeks to show the systems that were modified in the new engine and what's more to come in the new few months.



- Gigicom

0.8.5 Changelog

Added

- Added "Defund the police" Event

- Added apatite ore & phosphorus *

- Added ephedra shrub & pseudoephedrine *

- Added morphine syrette

- Added Methamphetamine *



Changed

- Axe, shovel, saw, pickaxe, shovel can now be crafted



Fixed

- Fixed settings not being properly scaled to different display resolutions

- Fixed Task priority boxes being mixed up in the wrong order

- Fixed movement Health system maximm being calculated incorrectly (at 64%)