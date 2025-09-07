 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19889842 Edited 7 September 2025 – 20:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Inventory Fixes

Conflicting Tree Types

Fixed an issue where chopping different tree types prevented logs from being added to the
player’s inventory.

All tree types now stack properly and reliably when gathered.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3750461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link