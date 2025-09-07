Inventory Fixes
Conflicting Tree Types
Fixed an issue where chopping different tree types prevented logs from being added to the
player’s inventory.
All tree types now stack properly and reliably when gathered.
Lumber & Plunder – Patch Notes v1.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update