We're incredibly sleepy, so I'll write a proper article tomorrow. Sorry.

I'll just summarize the key points.

・This is a Very Hard stage mixing all the gimmicks from Chapter 8-1 through 8-3.

・The balance assumes you'll die if you skimp on using <Moon Wind>.

If you think the enemies are too strong, press the V key.

・The balance assumes you won't survive without picking up the stone tablets.

If enemies feel too strong, pick up the stone tablets.

(Pressing R shows which items are on which floors)

・The balance assumes you won't survive without offering the stone tablets.

If enemies feel too strong, offer the stone tablets.

(Offering a tablet to a cracked moon wall grants significant buffs)

・The game assumes you won't win without multiple attempts.

Please experience several game overs.

・When touching an item in your inventory, press the Shift or C key to stand on top of it.

Avoid items you don't want to pick up.

(The controls feel pretty crappy, but we concluded this is unavoidable.

This is officially crappy, so everyone should just accept it as crappy.)