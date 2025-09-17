 Skip to content
Major 17 September 2025 Build 19889793 Edited 17 September 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Warriors!

I’ve just released a new update for Warriors United, bringing fresh features and improvements to make the game more enjoyable.

Here’s what’s new

Select/Tab Menu

  • I added explanations for attacks and combos.

  • New equipment and inventory menus (they’ll become useful in future updates).

  • A new page to view the entire map.

Enemy Lock-On System

  • I improved it with new visual and feedback effects, making it clearer and more pleasant to use.

Engine Update

  • The game has been upgraded to Unity 6, which will allow me to bring even more possibilities in the next updates.

What’s next

  • I’m working on adding and reworking certain attacks to make gameplay smoother and more satisfying.

  • A brand-new Ultimate Attack will be introduced.

  • The combo system will be improved to allow more input variations (such as holding buttons, spamming, attack redirections, etc.), giving players more freedom in combat.

Thank you so much for your support and feedback. It really helps me shape the game. More content is on the way!

