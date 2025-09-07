New:
- Added Korean community translation by HisaCat
- Added Korean 2-set community keyboard layout by HisaCat
Fixed:
- Fixed dashboard origin being offset in SteamVR 2.13.1 and newer
- Fixed oversized window icons of applications not providing lower resolution icons spilling over the intended Overlay Bar button space
- Fixed Keyboard Layout Editor not applying key code changes if the old key code happens to match the line number of the new key code in the key list
- Fixed keyboard layouts "AZERTY (Belgium)" & "AZERTY (France)" base sub-layout q keys not using the right key code
Changed depots in beta branch