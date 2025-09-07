 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19889769 Edited 7 September 2025 – 20:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
This is an update for the beta branch of Desktop+.

New:
  • Added Korean community translation by HisaCat
  • Added Korean 2-set community keyboard layout by HisaCat

Fixed:
  • Fixed dashboard origin being offset in SteamVR 2.13.1 and newer
  • Fixed oversized window icons of applications not providing lower resolution icons spilling over the intended Overlay Bar button space
  • Fixed Keyboard Layout Editor not applying key code changes if the old key code happens to match the line number of the new key code in the key list
  • Fixed keyboard layouts "AZERTY (Belgium)" & "AZERTY (France)" base sub-layout q keys not using the right key code

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19889769
Desktop+ Content Depot 1494461
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link