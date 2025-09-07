 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889726 Edited 7 September 2025 – 20:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small fixes for Steam Deck

- Should allow changing between steam deck controller and mouse modes
- Application properly from main menu with Steam Deck or controller on PC

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2207441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2207442
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2207443
  • Loading history…
