Small fixes for Steam Deck
- Should allow changing between steam deck controller and mouse modes
- Application properly from main menu with Steam Deck or controller on PC
1.1.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2207441
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2207442
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2207443
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update