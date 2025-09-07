PATCH v0.9.7.2

New patch to address several crash fixes and general balance for endless.

Gameplay:

Enemy health / scaling for the endless wave mode have been slightly increased.

Enemy health / scaling for the endless survival mode have been decreased.

When there is less then five upgrades to choose from there will be common upgrades that will be added and can be chosen multiple times as you level up. The upgrades are: INTERNATIONAL DAMAGE GRANDMASTER: +1 base damage

INTERNATIONAL GRANDMASTER: +1 max HP

INTERNATIONAL REGEN GRANDMASTER: +1 HP regen

INTERNATIONAL GOLD GRANDMASTER: +1 base gold pickup range

INTERNATIONAL CRIT GRANDMASTER: +1% critical hit chance

There is now a percentage chance in both endless modes to spawn a boss instead of one of the other enemies (20 minutes / wave 21 and above). The percentage chances are: 1% king, 2% queen, 3% rook, 4% bishop, 5% horse, and 85% for all other enemies.