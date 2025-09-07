 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889707 Edited 7 September 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH v0.9.7.2

New patch to address several crash fixes and general balance for endless.

Gameplay:

  • Enemy health / scaling for the endless wave mode have been slightly increased.

  • Enemy health / scaling for the endless survival mode have been decreased.

  • When there is less then five upgrades to choose from there will be common upgrades that will be added and can be chosen multiple times as you level up. The upgrades are:

    • INTERNATIONAL DAMAGE GRANDMASTER: +1 base damage

    • INTERNATIONAL GRANDMASTER: +1 max HP

    • INTERNATIONAL REGEN GRANDMASTER: +1 HP regen

    • INTERNATIONAL GOLD GRANDMASTER: +1 base gold pickup range

    • INTERNATIONAL CRIT GRANDMASTER: +1% critical hit chance

  • There is now a percentage chance in both endless modes to spawn a boss instead of one of the other enemies (20 minutes / wave 21 and above). The percentage chances are: 1% king, 2% queen, 3% rook, 4% bishop, 5% horse, and 85% for all other enemies.

  • Invulnerable frames for when the player gets hit have been improved and should be better / more clear now.

Bugfix:

  • Fixed a crash when one upgrade or less is left.

  • If the gold collecting pawn gets stuck, it will now teleport to the player after a few seconds.

  • Gold will now be destroyed when at a certain distance from the player (roughly two screens away). This is intended to fix an issue with enemies not spawning (potentially to many instances).

  • Fixed crashes related to different enemies trying to find an undefined instance.

Thank you for the continued support and feedback.

