Intro

Every developer has a different plan for Early Access. Some use it mostly for balance, while others use it to figure out exactly what a game will eventually be. I like to do a soft launch with my games that resides somewhere in the middle. The first week or two is dedicated to cleaning up issues I never would have found without an army of testers, and listening to feedback on balance and feature requests. It helps me fine-tune systems, fix bugs, and decide on what to add first, and sometimes what to add that I never planned at all. Once I’ve got my list, I get to work on the “grand opening.” Patch 0.15.00 is Gunlocked 2’s grand opening. It’s still just the beginning, but it’s much grander, you see.

Gunlocked 1 went through a similar process, and had its grand opening in patch 0.20 (progress was faster because the game was much, much smaller at launch). This also coincided with RockPaperShotgun writing a lovely article about the game:

https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/this-spaceship-shoot-em-up-is-kinda-like-vampire-survivors

It referenced that very 0.20 patch, and lead to an explosion in popularity. So it’s a system that historically works for me, and hopefully contemporarily as well.

But there’s still so much more to come, and not just upgrades and enemies. Everything from the previously discussed Symbionics (weapon evolutions) to expanding the world generation and NPC event systems is in the works. I also have some wild, wishlist ideas if the game really takes off...

As always, if you’re enjoying the game, and like where things are headed, please consider leaving a review. Word of mouth/positive buzz is really my strongest ally when it comes to marketing.

Patch 0.15.00 - "The Supply Drop"

Content

New Pilot: "Ms. Midas" is the widow to the late "Midas" from the first Gunlocked. Once a soldier of fortune power couple, our titular widow is striking out on her own to strike it rich. Weapon: The Campfire Mastery: Every 20 individual gems or other items you collect, The Campfire gains +1 max targets for its next attack. Max +2 targets. Skill: The Campfire deals +250% damage to asteroids

New Weapon: The Campfire – Lock-on, Laser, Sweeping, Plasmic



New Weapon: The Conduit – Beacon, Laser, Electric



New Utilities: 28 new upgrades (I won’t list them all, the joy is in discovery!). A number of new synergistic archetypes should open up with these upgrades.



New Enemy Type: The Flea. Notes: These unaffiliated ships are the easiest cannon fodder and show up in most zones. This should provide an enemy type that every starter weapon will have no trouble with, and increase enemy density slightly without boosting challenge in the early game.

QoL

Augments: Repair Drone has a new sprite and healing effect





Skills: Rooster’s Sunspotter bomb now has a unique sprite

Utilities: Updated Junk Drone Sprite and Effects

Utilities: Updated Blossom Bomb Sprite

Utilities: Bo-Bomb created copies are now tinted yellow (only the main bomb sprite itself), and a visual effect triggers above them as well.

Utilities: Static Surge has more apparent visuals when ready to use Electric FX on the HUD Electric trail particles around your ship

UI: When you reach the warp gates, your data disks will now be displayed on screen until you make a choice



UI: Your current sector number will now be displayed when you pause. When you’re at a warp gate, the sector number for the next zone will be displayed above the choice information.

UI: When Phase Shift is available for use, your ship’s outline now has a new animation to make it easier to notice.

UI: When Phase Shift is recharging, the meter is now green. It returns to yellow when fully charged.

UI: Static Surge now has a visual timer when in use

Items: When you purchase an item from an NPC, it will now be visually collected by your ship

Text: Lucky Strike: Now listed as a missile synergy

Mouse: You can now switch to mouse controls by simply moving the mouse in the settings menu

General Balance

Pacing: Zones are now 15% shorter. Overall this will result in games being 5 minutes shorter on average. Gem drops have been slightly increased to compensate for the shorter zones

Pacing: Certain enemies that hang around until killed will now retreat after a duration, or at the end of a zone.

Upgrading: Banishing and rerolling Weapons now costs 2 tokens. The UI has been updated to remind you of this.

Upgrading: Banish Bounty now grants 8 tokens, down from 13

Upgrading: There is a now a soft cap on banishing. If there are only 8 weapons or utilities left in the pool, you will not be able to banish the respective kind of upgrade anymore. A popup will alert you.

Upgrading: Rerolling Warp rewards now has a small chance to push the beacon to a higher rarity.

NPCs: The 3rd option in NPC events now costs 25 data disks, up from 20

Boss Balance

The Sting King, Hive Queen, and Lightning Lord now only trigger their “threshold” abilities 2 times per fight, down from 4-5 late-game. Note: These are the long, usually invulnerable abilities.

Bosses have new “armored parry” attacks. These are super short invulnerable periods that can trigger after the boss takes enough damage.



UI: When bosses are invulnerable the health bar at the top flashes and indicates they are “armored”

Hive Queen: The enemy spawn frequency in the Hive Queen boss fight has been reduced

Hive Queen: The Hive Queen already had an armored attack with her screen filling dash attack. The logic for how it can trigger has been updated to match the other attacks, but she didn’t get an extra armored attack.

Lightning Lord: Now has a brief warning animation before releasing pulses of energy barriers, during which he is now invulnerable (it’s now his armored parry)

Lightning Lord: No longer vulnerable while spawning in at the start

Lightning Lord: The level 3 boss fight has one less “electric fence” wave when he disappears

Sting King: Reduced the attack charge timer for his bullet fan and arm stretch

Sting King: There’s now a tiny pause before his bullet barrage attack begins

Sting King: Now has a brand new armored parry attack

Sting King: Various mortar style attacks have slightly slower projectiles

Monarch: It is now possible to defeat The Monarch after only 2 threshold events if you’re powerful enough, instead of 4. Note: Your build will determine if this is possible.

Monarch: The Monarch is already invulnerable for most of the fight, given their unique behaviors, but their pod that you have to destroy now has its own armored parry.

Monarch: The longest you’ll have to wait for the Monarch’s pod to respawn is now 1.5 seconds.

Bosses wont sit around at the start of a battle for 1.5 seconds before acting.

The enemy spawn frequency in the Sting King, Lightning Lord, and Monarch boss fights has been slightly increased.

Upgrade Balance

Notes: With some of the more powerful upgrades to stack, I’m trying a new approach for how they scale, alternating the bonus they grant on odd and even copies.

Drone Cloner, and Sconcer: Cooldown reduction every odd level, bonus copies every even level. Note: The only change here is that they don’t get the cooldown reduction every level.

Radar Array: Additional copies now grant +1 max targets on odd copies, and +10% range for lock on weapons on even copies. Is now a rare upgrade. Note: There’s now other upgrades that can increase lock-on targets.

Static Surge: Now only grants bonus duration on odd copies, gains damage on even copies. No longer recharges while in Static Surge form (note: this last part was a bug)

Fat Burner: The first tick of burn damage on a new target deals 6% of their max health as damage or 20 damage, whichever is lower. 2 second cooldown. Additional Copies: +2% max health as damage, +10 damage cap. Note: This should allow this upgrade to still become very strong against general enemies, without being able to eventually 1-shot bosses.

Bullet Buddies: Starts with 16 health, down from 24. They now also correctly disappear after their duration like other beacons (being a drone-beacon hybrid) . Their cooldown has been reduced to 6.5 seconds from 8.

Blossom Bomb: Now launches 8 bombs (up from a base of 4), outward from a beacon every 12 seconds, that explode on impact or after a 2 second countdown. Additional Copies: +10% countdown duration, +10% plasmic chance.

The Arc Light can now have its range extended by upgrades. Its base damage is now 15, down from 20, and its chain shock chance is now 15% down from 25%. Notes: This upgrade was already a lot stronger than a lot of players realized, and now that its swipe range can be extended, I had to address its overall power a little.

The Vulcanorb can now have its move speed modified by upgrades

The Pulse Field now has a 3 second cooldown

Refractor beams now have a flat 10% chance to bounce again that can not scale. The base chance to create a Refractor beam (24%) remains unchanged.

Bug Fixes