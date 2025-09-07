 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889657 Edited 7 September 2025 – 20:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Changes

  • Antihex: a new crystalline debuff applied by Blasts and Rifts that slows down enemies and is shattered on Wall Hits because some players felt like the game became way too fast due to Hex being the only debuff

  • Superpowers remixed to add a lot of options related to Antihex, some for conversion between Hex and Antihex, most to make Hex superpowers also apply to Antihex

  • Hex greatly buffed to account for its opposite existing

  • Enemy spawning VFX!!! are finally here, helping you see clearly where the enemies are going to appear

  • Graphics upgrades to help with the 3D feeling and clarity, including enemy glow, etc, WITHOUT making performance worse

  • Contrast clarity improved, the background muted, important objects are more visible

  • Color changes from superpowers to indicate their effects better

Store graphics will be updated accordingly... as usual... there graphics updates might become a pattern...

Upcoming

A polarity shifting kind of meta-progression bonus to help further remix gameplay... eventually.

