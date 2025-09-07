Main Changes
Antihex: a new crystalline debuff applied by Blasts and Rifts that slows down enemies and is shattered on Wall Hits because some players felt like the game became way too fast due to Hex being the only debuff
Superpowers remixed to add a lot of options related to Antihex, some for conversion between Hex and Antihex, most to make Hex superpowers also apply to Antihex
Hex greatly buffed to account for its opposite existing
Enemy spawning VFX!!! are finally here, helping you see clearly where the enemies are going to appear
Graphics upgrades to help with the 3D feeling and clarity, including enemy glow, etc, WITHOUT making performance worse
Contrast clarity improved, the background muted, important objects are more visible
Color changes from superpowers to indicate their effects better
Store graphics will be updated accordingly... as usual... there graphics updates might become a pattern...
Upcoming
A polarity shifting kind of meta-progression bonus to help further remix gameplay... eventually.
Changed files in this update