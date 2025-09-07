Main Changes

Antihex : a new crystalline debuff applied by Blasts and Rifts that slows down enemies and is shattered on Wall Hits because some players felt like the game became way too fast due to Hex being the only debuff

Superpowers remixed to add a lot of options related to Antihex, some for conversion between Hex and Antihex, most to make Hex superpowers also apply to Antihex

Hex greatly buffed to account for its opposite existing

Enemy spawning VFX!!! are finally here, helping you see clearly where the enemies are going to appear

Graphics upgrades to help with the 3D feeling and clarity, including enemy glow, etc, WITHOUT making performance worse

Contrast clarity improved, the background muted, important objects are more visible

Color changes from superpowers to indicate their effects better

Store graphics will be updated accordingly... as usual... there graphics updates might become a pattern...

Upcoming

A polarity shifting kind of meta-progression bonus to help further remix gameplay... eventually.