Hello Shopkeepers,



Another week brings more updates! While a lot of work is still happening behind the scenes for the upcoming Farming update, this patch includes some polish, quality-of-life changes, and a few fun additions.



Shiny Orbs, Now Less Mysterious

Those glowing orbs on the side of your shop finally reveal their secrets! Hover over them to see what enchantments and shop boons they are granting. No more wondering, “What are these marbles doing on my wall?”



Reroll Product Prices

Unhappy with the prices of your shop’s products? Want to try your luck with the new tuned pricing algorithms? You can now reroll all your product prices at once using the Book of Almost Everything, found under Management → Shop Modifications. For a small fee, you can refresh your entire shop’s pricing in one go. Good luck with your rolls, and don’t forget to update those pricing signs!



Polish and Adjustments



Smoothed out materials on some shoppers for a cleaner look.



Added a new system for crafted goods pricing that takes into account the cost of ingredients more accurately.



General cleanup and bug fixes across the board.



Farming Update

Progress on farming continues steadily. New backend systems are in place, including overlaps with the future cooking system. Additional visual polish is also being added to support more complex systems as we move forward.



Thank you all for your continued support! And thank you for the kind words in the reviews and responses. It means a lot to me and the family!