Another round of fixes and adjustments to improve the game!
BIG CHANGE:
The intro has been condensed. You will now unlock the Request Board and Researchler on Day 2 and the last Craftsman will appear on Day 5. This should get players into the story much more quickly. If you have a saved game before these events then you should just be jumped ahead appropriately.
LITTLE CHANGES:
The Refrigerator is no longer an endless void capable of storing all matter
The Atomic Furnace can now properly turn Boltium and Burnium ores into bars
The Harvest Laser, Planter, and Ranch Hands will all save and use Volts appropriately
Made the Quest Started/Complete notifications a little less annoying
Fixed an issue where various relationship displays were showing incorrectly
Lowered the Paper data cost of Rank 1 and 2 research discoveries
Added letters that appear in the player's mailbox the day before each holiday to remind them
The cave in Lava Lookout will now regenerate ores
Achievements no longer show a notification in game (the Steam notification is good enough)
Fixed an issue that caused Beck's friendship event to not work
The Player's speed should now be correctly set when loading a game
Fixed a possible crash with the Crystal Machine in the caves
