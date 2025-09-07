 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889581
Update notes via Steam Community

Another round of fixes and adjustments to improve the game!

BIG CHANGE:

The intro has been condensed. You will now unlock the Request Board and Researchler on Day 2 and the last Craftsman will appear on Day 5. This should get players into the story much more quickly. If you have a saved game before these events then you should just be jumped ahead appropriately.

LITTLE CHANGES:

  • The Refrigerator is no longer an endless void capable of storing all matter

  • The Atomic Furnace can now properly turn Boltium and Burnium ores into bars

  • The Harvest Laser, Planter, and Ranch Hands will all save and use Volts appropriately

  • Made the Quest Started/Complete notifications a little less annoying

  • Fixed an issue where various relationship displays were showing incorrectly

  • Lowered the Paper data cost of Rank 1 and 2 research discoveries

  • Added letters that appear in the player's mailbox the day before each holiday to remind them

  • The cave in Lava Lookout will now regenerate ores

  • Achievements no longer show a notification in game (the Steam notification is good enough)

  • Fixed an issue that caused Beck's friendship event to not work

  • The Player's speed should now be correctly set when loading a game

  • Fixed a possible crash with the Crystal Machine in the caves

