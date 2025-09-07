 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889551 Edited 7 September 2025 – 19:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings new features, exciting improvements, and some much-needed fixes to the game. Whether you’re battling in PvP or taking on the Singleplayer challenge there are plenty of new reasons to jump back into the fight!

🏰 New Content


  • Tower (Flak): The perfect tower to defend yourself against air enemies.
  • Tower (Hellfire): Starts off slow but keeps firing faster and faster a true powerhouse!
  • Level Cap: Player level has been increased from 19 to 21.


⚔️ Gameplay & Balance


  • New damage indicators: A sound plays when you take damage, and you’ll now see from which direction it came.
  • Endless Mode: Now continues after the last star.
  • Endless Mode maps: Certain maps that rarely or never appeared will now spawn correctly.
  • Incorrect maps in Endless Mode have been fixed.
  • Tutorial in Singleplayer now works again.
  • Enemy Mage can once again be targeted by ground towers.


🛡️ PvP Mode


  • Your base is now marked, making it easier to find.
  • Sound effects now play correctly in both ears.
  • Fixed several game crashes.
  • Music bug after boss fights has been resolved no more silence!
  • The Win Screen now correctly displays the actual winner of the match.
  • At the enemy spawn table, the hotbar no longer scrolls along when browsing.
  • Enemy prices have been reworked and balanced.


🔥 Enjoy the update and good luck on the battlefield!

