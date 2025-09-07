🏰 New Content

Starts off slow but keeps firing faster and faster a true powerhouse! Level Cap: Player level has been increased from 19 to 21.



⚔️ Gameplay & Balance

New damage indicators: A sound plays when you take damage, and you’ll now see from which direction it came.



Now continues after the last star. Endless Mode maps: Certain maps that rarely or never appeared will now spawn correctly.



Certain maps that rarely or never appeared will now spawn correctly. Incorrect maps in Endless Mode have been fixed.



Tutorial in Singleplayer now works again.



Enemy Mage can once again be targeted by ground towers.



🛡️ PvP Mode

Your base is now marked, making it easier to find.



Sound effects now play correctly in both ears.



Fixed several game crashes.



Music bug after boss fights has been resolved no more silence!



The Win Screen now correctly displays the actual winner of the match.



At the enemy spawn table, the hotbar no longer scrolls along when browsing.



Enemy prices have been reworked and balanced.



This update brings new features, exciting improvements, and some much-needed fixes to the game. Whether you’re battling in PvP or taking on the Singleplayer challenge there are plenty of new reasons to jump back into the fight!🔥 Enjoy the update and good luck on the battlefield!