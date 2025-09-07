🏰 New Content
- Tower (Flak): The perfect tower to defend yourself against air enemies.
- Tower (Hellfire): Starts off slow but keeps firing faster and faster a true powerhouse!
- Level Cap: Player level has been increased from 19 to 21.
⚔️ Gameplay & Balance
- New damage indicators: A sound plays when you take damage, and you’ll now see from which direction it came.
- Endless Mode: Now continues after the last star.
- Endless Mode maps: Certain maps that rarely or never appeared will now spawn correctly.
- Incorrect maps in Endless Mode have been fixed.
- Tutorial in Singleplayer now works again.
- Enemy Mage can once again be targeted by ground towers.
🛡️ PvP Mode
- Your base is now marked, making it easier to find.
- Sound effects now play correctly in both ears.
- Fixed several game crashes.
- Music bug after boss fights has been resolved no more silence!
- The Win Screen now correctly displays the actual winner of the match.
- At the enemy spawn table, the hotbar no longer scrolls along when browsing.
- Enemy prices have been reworked and balanced.
🔥 Enjoy the update and good luck on the battlefield!
