- Fixed a potential bug when transferring troops between commanders in other realms.
- Fixed a few German translation errors.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented unlocking the research achievement.
- Fixed a bug where a commander would not level up if Continue was pressed before the XP bar filled and the "LV UP+" message appeared.
- Fixed a bug where farms provided more resources than intended in Mission Mode.
- Fixed a rare bug causing superbosses to spawn outside the map.
- Fixed an issue where the Doomslayer research bonus was applied incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug where players could sometimes attack an allied tent.
- Hermes ability now works when equipped via an item.
- Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when removing units in other realms.
Update 1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
