7 September 2025 Build 19889455
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a potential bug when transferring troops between commanders in other realms.
  • Fixed a few German translation errors.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented unlocking the research achievement.
  • Fixed a bug where a commander would not level up if Continue was pressed before the XP bar filled and the "LV UP+" message appeared.
  • Fixed a bug where farms provided more resources than intended in Mission Mode.
  • Fixed a rare bug causing superbosses to spawn outside the map.
  • Fixed an issue where the Doomslayer research bonus was applied incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug where players could sometimes attack an allied tent.
  • Hermes ability now works when equipped via an item.
  • Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when removing units in other realms.

