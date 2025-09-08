We worked hard to include Stealth mechanics, polish the storyline, improve graphics, fix some bugs, make adjustments, and much more!
We're making this update to give you the best gaming experience, so you can support our mission: paving the way for video games to tell stories that improve people's lives.
Big news! Update 0.1.0 for 'You VS Drugs' is now available!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update