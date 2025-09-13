Howdy folks,

We know you’ve been waiting a long time for this, and today we’re thrilled to finally bring you the biggest content update yet for Dust & Courage: Jake Bolton’s Journey!

This update has taken longer than expected, mainly because we wanted to implement proper gamepad support first (a highly requested feature). It delayed things by over a month, but we believe it was worth the wait, and now the new content is finally ready for you to discover.

What’s New in This Update?

We’ve added over 1 hour of fresh gameplay content, bringing the total playtime of the Early Access version up to around 3 hours. Here’s what you’ll find in this update:

A New Town: Hope River Town If you remember Hope River from the demo, forget what you saw back then. We’ve overhauled almost everything. The only thing that remains the same is its name. The new Hope River Town is richer, deeper, and full of new stories waiting to be discovered.

14 New NPCs to Meet Each with unique personalities and dialogue.

10+ New Quests Expanding Jake’s journey with brand new challenges and decisions to make.

5 New Weapons Fresh ways to fight your battles, both up close and at range.

10 New Outfits Customize Jake’s look and style to your liking.

Why the Delay?

As mentioned, this update was pushed back because we wanted to make sure accessibility features such as gamepad support, WASD movement, and auto-attack were fully functional before releasing new content. Many of you have requested it, and we understand the importance it holds for immersion and accessibility. We appreciate your patience, it’s finally here, and we hope it makes your experience even smoother.

What’s Next?

We’re getting closer to the end of Jake’s story. Most of the Early Access content is now in place, and you’re already seeing more than half of the full game.

From here on out, our main focus will be on finishing the story. If everything goes according to plan, we hope to wrap up development in the next 3–4 months. Of course, game development is unpredictable, so no promises, but that’s the goal.

Thank You

At the same time, half of our team has already started working on our second project. It's still too early to share much, but if you want to catch the first details when the time comes, make sure to follow us on our social media channels.

Your feedback and support mean the world to us. This project is being built with your input at every step, and we couldn’t do it without you. Please keep sharing your thoughts on our Steam Discussion; we read every single one.

So saddle up, head into Hope River Town, and let us know what you think!

See you on the dusty trail,

The Storyforge Team

