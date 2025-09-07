 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889321 Edited 8 September 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added interface themes switch
  • Increased max limit for magnification factor
  • Added zoom in/out hotkeys to change magnification factor right in a game
  • Fixed "invisible" app crash on app exit :)
  • Fixed interactive editor rendering on multi-display systems
  • Fixed not saving interactive editor hotkey

