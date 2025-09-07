- Added interface themes switch
- Increased max limit for magnification factor
- Added zoom in/out hotkeys to change magnification factor right in a game
- Fixed "invisible" app crash on app exit :)
- Fixed interactive editor rendering on multi-display systems
- Fixed not saving interactive editor hotkey
