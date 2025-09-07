 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19889315 Edited 7 September 2025 – 19:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adjustments to Endeavor unit movement
- Navmesh optimization
- Campaign transport navigation improvements
- Shadow optimizations
- BIG CHANGE: 95% of units and turrets now require a clear line of sight to their target. Endeavor artillery and some Yari weapons excluded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1737111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link