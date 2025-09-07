 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889303 Edited 7 September 2025 – 18:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fried catfish no longer requires fried catfish to cook. Fried catfish.
- Boars and birds in adventure mode no longer to continue absorbing bullets after turning to meat.
- Fixed the Komainu chicken not spawning its copy.
- Fixed the mining theme not looping at the correct point.
- Fixed the Winter year 1 scene not triggering correctly when you start the day.

