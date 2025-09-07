- Fried catfish no longer requires fried catfish to cook. Fried catfish.
- Boars and birds in adventure mode no longer to continue absorbing bullets after turning to meat.
- Fixed the Komainu chicken not spawning its copy.
- Fixed the mining theme not looping at the correct point.
- Fixed the Winter year 1 scene not triggering correctly when you start the day.
v0.8.5g Hotfix
