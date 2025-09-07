* Fixed bug related with pets in multiplayer

* Improved character and mercenaries targeting with mouse

* Hrimthur now will respawn only if all snow giants around their spawn position are dead

* Some performance improvements (mainly for people using mouse to move)

* Pets now should move less far away while idle

* Improved look of Crafting Station and Cooking Oven UI

* Improved target change when double click on monsters

* Disabled EOS overlay to try improve stability

* Temple of Valaark progress: 40%