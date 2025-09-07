 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889302
* Fixed bug related with pets in multiplayer
* Improved character and mercenaries targeting with mouse
* Hrimthur now will respawn only if all snow giants around their spawn position are dead
* Some performance improvements (mainly for people using mouse to move)
* Pets now should move less far away while idle
* Improved look of Crafting Station and Cooking Oven UI
* Improved target change when double click on monsters
* Disabled EOS overlay to try improve stability
* Temple of Valaark progress: 40%

