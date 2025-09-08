 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19889244
Update notes via Steam Community
v.250908-01

08.09.2025
-Added missing hit sound effect when hitting Suski
-Made Thunderstorms less severe on average
-Teimo now closes Cash register machine if player pees inside the store
-Fixed bug with Indicators flashing even when Fenders and Rear Lights were removed
-Fixed issue with Grandma walking back to Church after taking her back to home
-If Graveyard is full, subsequential Grave stones are spawned to forest nearby
-Some store prices keep increasing until Player delivers enough Store product adverts
-Windshield Tax Sticker is now required for passenger cars
-Garbage Barrel and Lantern does not burn under water anymore
-Fixed issue with Subwoofers sometimes being active even when removed
-Alternator and Starter installations can now cause electric shock if Battery is not disconnected
-Dance Hall Fighter pulls out a Knife if he loses his cap
-Fixed a bug during save load with Block resetting back to Hoist if it was broken off earlier
-Funeral candles are now spawned at the Players fatal crash site
-Fixed bug with AI Beer truck spawning and sometimes getting stuck
-Highway AI cars should be now able to avoid stationary Player vehicles

Have fun everybody! :)

Changed files in this update

