v.250908-01



08.09.2025

-Added missing hit sound effect when hitting Suski

-Made Thunderstorms less severe on average

-Teimo now closes Cash register machine if player pees inside the store

-Fixed bug with Indicators flashing even when Fenders and Rear Lights were removed

-Fixed issue with Grandma walking back to Church after taking her back to home

-If Graveyard is full, subsequential Grave stones are spawned to forest nearby

-Some store prices keep increasing until Player delivers enough Store product adverts

-Windshield Tax Sticker is now required for passenger cars

-Garbage Barrel and Lantern does not burn under water anymore

-Fixed issue with Subwoofers sometimes being active even when removed

-Alternator and Starter installations can now cause electric shock if Battery is not disconnected

-Dance Hall Fighter pulls out a Knife if he loses his cap

-Fixed a bug during save load with Block resetting back to Hoist if it was broken off earlier

-Funeral candles are now spawned at the Players fatal crash site

-Fixed bug with AI Beer truck spawning and sometimes getting stuck

-Highway AI cars should be now able to avoid stationary Player vehicles



Have fun everybody! :)