7 September 2025 Build 19889191 Edited 7 September 2025 – 18:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Disabled controller vibration when one is connected but keyboard is being used.
  • Fixed certain bot animations unintentionally playing on level load.
  • Repositioned a music trigger in warehouse.
  • Repositioned several objects near the beginning of abiotic jungle.
  • Small change to the beginning of jobsite.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3677861
  • Loading history…
