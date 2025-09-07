- Disabled controller vibration when one is connected but keyboard is being used.
- Fixed certain bot animations unintentionally playing on level load.
- Repositioned a music trigger in warehouse.
- Repositioned several objects near the beginning of abiotic jungle.
- Small change to the beginning of jobsite.
Update 9-7-25
Update notes via Steam Community
