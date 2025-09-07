 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889119 Edited 7 September 2025 – 18:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Monsters now show a cold freeze effect when hit by frost spells.

-Collision bugs fixed.

-Added an options menu.

-Added a patch notes menu.

New option features:

-Anisotropic filtering
-Shadow quality
-Full screen mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 3644211
  • Loading history…
