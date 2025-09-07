-Monsters now show a cold freeze effect when hit by frost spells.
-Collision bugs fixed.
-Added an options menu.
-Added a patch notes menu.
New option features:
-Anisotropic filtering
-Shadow quality
-Full screen mode
Patch 1.05b- Added menu features
