Skip to content
Menu
SteamDB
Sales
Charts
Calculator
Calendar
Patches
Tags
Close
Sign in
POPULAR TODAY
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight
Destiny 2
Megabonk
Monster Hunter Wilds
DOOM Eternal
Use slash key (
/
) to focus search from anywhere
Use arrow keys (
↑
and
↓
) to navigate suggestions, then
Enter
to go
Use escape (
Esc
) to close search
Enter an appid to be redirected to the app page
Enter a steamid (
7656…
) to be redirected to calculator
Any profile link containing
id/
or
profiles/
Any text containing
app/
or
sub/
or
bundle/
or
depot/
Enter
Submit to view all results.
Ctrl+Enter
View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
About
Blog
Discord
Discord Bot
FAQ & help
Donate & contribute
Browser extension
Discovery
Sales & Deals
Upcoming releases
Release calendar
Free promotions
Bundles
Price changes
When is next sale?
Tools
Charts
Calculator
Patch notes
Search
Instant search
Steam Status
Steam Web API
Database
Game tags
Developers
Publishers
Profile badges
Engines & technologies
Game releases by year
Change history
Rankings
Top rated games
Global top sellers
Weekly top sellers
Most followed games
Most wishlisted games
Wishlist activity
Daily active users
Top game owners
Top profile levels
Account
Sign in via Steam
Free packages
Socials
Bluesky
Mastodon
X (Twitter)
GitHub
Steam group
Steam curator
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam.
All times on the site are UTC.
M
toggle this menu
/
focus search
Enable JavaScript
For SteamDB to function correctly, JavaScript should be enabled.
Super Beefit Playtest
» Patches
Revert
29 September 2025
Build 19889111
Edited
29 September 2025 – 20:09:22 UTC
by
Wendy
Share
Update notes via
Steam Community
Revert
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB
• Donate or contribute
← Prev
Next →
Open link
Close
(Esc)