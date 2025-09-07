Pretty minor update, despite the point oh version number. Mostly fixing stuff for modders, including a bug with teleporting the player immediately after the "dropAll" command and a problem with the "mapShading" command while player has infravision.

Also added a command to copy the value of a script variable to another variable, and a boolean to compare two variables (should have had those in the BSL command list a long time ago).

Added a 16fps "slow" option available only in the world editor (since slow mo is technically cheating), and reduced the size of the compass in the alt HUD layout so it's not covering the inventory (see screenie).

Review score dropped because of a disgruntled transphobe. Help get it back to 95%.

EDIT: Gonna start working on final Brigand BATTLES map this week. Should be ready in 2 weeks max.

EDIT #2: Screenie contains unused assets included in previous patch for modders to use. See complete list in patch notes here (28 new objects total):

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE:

-Scaled down compass size in alt HUD mode.

-Fixed bug with dialogue using special "/n", etc. at end of text.

-New script Boolean: "if_varCompare" (compares two variables' values).

-New script command: "varCopy" (copies one variable's value to another variable).

-Added notice about ability controls to main menu settings when changing HUD mode.

-Fixed bug where "mapShading" command would reset red tint if player has infrared (thanks to Smashzone).

-Fixed bug when using the "dropAll" command right before teleporting player (thanks to Smashzone).

-Added "slow" option to game speed setting, capping framerate at 16 fps (editor mode only).

-Changed some display labels in the launcher.

RESOURCES:

-Added Patron section to credits.

-Updated Builder's Manual.