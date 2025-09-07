Version 0.8.0 introduces crafting with the first skill of blacksmithing!
+Crafting:
-Blacksmithing has been implemented. With the blacksmithing skill, you can equip a blacksmith hammer and double click on an anvil to craft items made of metal. You can obtain metal through the use of the Mining skill. See our online game manual at gravebind.online for detailed information.
Note: Repairing for blacksmithing will be added in an upcoming release. Same with weapon enhancements.
-Tin Ore has been added as new mineable ore. While smelting it by itself doesn't yield any metal, if you use with other types of ore you can crate alloys. We have published a list of alloys in our online game manual if you wish to skip over exploring this on your own.
-Sound Effects for Mining, Lumberjacking and Blacksmithing have been added.
-You can now smelt down armor and weapons to recycle them into some usable metal ingots of whatever material they were made from.
-Work Orders have been added with this release and can be obtained from npc merchants (currently blacksmiths). Work orders allow players to craft a randomized list of items for money and experience.
-Apprenticeships have also been added and function similar to work orders but instead of being rewarded with gold, the player's maximum skill is raised in the apprenticeship they received. All crafting skills will have five apprenticeships to reach maximum of 100 skill. Currently blacksmithing has implemented the first two apprenticeships allowing a player to currently reach 70 max skill. We will be adding another later this week.
-Pricing on Ingots have been revised to be more sane when comparing with other weapons/armor.
-Thick and Thin Hides will now drop from various animals and monsters when slain.
+UI Changes:
-We have added a patch display to the title screen to help better communicate updates to players.
-When hovering over quantities in your inventory it will highlight to show it can be clicked on to split.
+Control Improvements:
-Hot Key 'G' added. This can be used when mining or chopping wood. If you stand next to a mountain or tree and use 'G' it will repeatedly mine or chop from the near by resources.
-Hot Key 'V' added. This hot key can be used to scavange items off the ground that are beside your character. This is useful for quickly pulling spawned reagents off the ground without having to use the mouse.
-Click to Drag/Pickup has been added. This allows you to click an item to drag it rather than holding down the left mouse button. You may also click to drop. You may continue to drag items using standard drag/drop controls. If you wish to disable the Click to Drag controls, you can do so in Options under Gameplay Settings.
+Voice Updates:
-You will notice that the blacksmith in dragonhead village has had his voice changed. This was impart due to being a lower quality voice and impart to a voice service I use being discontinued. This is the start of redoing some of the lower quality voices in the game.
+Steam Cloud Saving
-We will be enabling steam cloud saving shortly after this release as well. So playing on multiple devices should sync. If you have any problems with this let me know in Discord. You are welcome to access/backup your game data in Documents\GravebindData as a precautionary measure.
+Next Patch...
Next release will focus on some non-crafting changes before I get to Tailoring or Carpentry.
