I just pushed version 0.6.9a live.
Together with it, I also released the full patch notes, which were internal and unreleased since version 0.6.2 (MARCH 2025! EONS AGO!! DISHONOR TO MY FAMILY!).
The notes are kinda long and a mouthful, but they can be viewed and read on the official discord server.
To note: the patch notes for the full game will be readable here on the steam community, as well I plan to introduce in-game patch notes. For now, allow me to be brief here, and keep the lengthy notes on discord only.
No testing required until 0.7 as usual.
Thank you, have a good one.
Comprehensive patch notes live on discord + Patch 0.6.9a
