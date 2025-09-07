 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19889027
I just pushed version 0.6.9a live.
Together with it, I also released the full patch notes, which were internal and unreleased since version 0.6.2 (MARCH 2025! EONS AGO!! DISHONOR TO MY FAMILY!).

The notes are kinda long and a mouthful, but they can be viewed and read on the official discord server.

To note: the patch notes for the full game will be readable here on the steam community, as well I plan to introduce in-game patch notes. For now, allow me to be brief here, and keep the lengthy notes on discord only.

No testing required until 0.7 as usual.

Thank you, have a good one.

