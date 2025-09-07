✅ Some sprites didn't have the pivot on the correct position and they flickered when the camera moved (posts, ropes, bridges...)

✅ When crossing scenes through water in the snow area and wind area, if the bubble popped you could respawn in places you shouldn't

✅ A tree in the wind area rendered on top of the player

✅ Reduced the max text size of the bestiary (some short entries had text too big)

✅ A couple electricity objects didn't block the player as intended

✅ Final boss final phase could attack even after dying

✅ When returning to the NPC's in the last temple after the cutscene after defeating the miniboss, the NPC's weren't facing the correct direction

✅ In the snow area, if you crossed in a certain spot and died, the camera didn't change appropiately