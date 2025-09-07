 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888988 Edited 7 September 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✅ Some sprites didn't have the pivot on the correct position and they flickered when the camera moved (posts, ropes, bridges...)
✅ When crossing scenes through water in the snow area and wind area, if the bubble popped you could respawn in places you shouldn't
✅ A tree in the wind area rendered on top of the player
✅ Reduced the max text size of the bestiary (some short entries had text too big)
✅ A couple electricity objects didn't block the player as intended
✅ Final boss final phase could attack even after dying
✅ When returning to the NPC's in the last temple after the cutscene after defeating the miniboss, the NPC's weren't facing the correct direction
✅ In the snow area, if you crossed in a certain spot and died, the camera didn't change appropiately

Windows Depot 3745531
macOS Depot 3745532
Linux Depot 3745533
