* change: the snake (apocalypse) is now in the game, and will start spawning after 20 minutes
* change: bardy is now in the game, and will start spawning after 10 minutes
* change: settings now has a toggle for motionblur
* change: option to optimize physics which will improve performance and reduce collision quality
* bugfix: fix issue with necromancy and not being able to deal damage to enemies
* change: necromancy now lasts 5 minutes, and is capped to 2 units
* change: healthbar is bit bigger for small monsters
* bugfix: general performance improvements
* change: bob dash now has a limit
* change: harold's club is now smaller when equipped, and deals 50 damage base
Epic Hero Game Patch 0.564 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
