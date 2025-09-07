* change: the snake (apocalypse) is now in the game, and will start spawning after 20 minutes

* change: bardy is now in the game, and will start spawning after 10 minutes

* change: settings now has a toggle for motionblur

* change: option to optimize physics which will improve performance and reduce collision quality

* bugfix: fix issue with necromancy and not being able to deal damage to enemies

* change: necromancy now lasts 5 minutes, and is capped to 2 units

* change: healthbar is bit bigger for small monsters

* bugfix: general performance improvements

* change: bob dash now has a limit

* change: harold's club is now smaller when equipped, and deals 50 damage base