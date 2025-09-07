 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19888854 Edited 7 September 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The AI has become even smarter and can now learn player actions more easily.
Here are the update details:

AI Update: Improved understanding of actions for smoother learning
Optimization & Speed: New save format makes record and analysis screens faster and lighter
Overall Improvements: Enhanced game flow and various bug fixes

Note:After updating, a one-time upgrade of your learning data will be required at the first launch. Please follow the on-screen instructions.

Enjoy the evolved BlockWorld Ai!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3010031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link