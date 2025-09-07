The AI has become even smarter and can now learn player actions more easily.

Here are the update details:



AI Update: Improved understanding of actions for smoother learning

Optimization & Speed: New save format makes record and analysis screens faster and lighter

Overall Improvements: Enhanced game flow and various bug fixes

Note:After updating, a one-time upgrade of your learning data will be required at the first launch. Please follow the on-screen instructions.



Enjoy the evolved BlockWorld Ai!