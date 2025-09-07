 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888853 Edited 7 September 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
■ Added 9 new creatures
- Localization for these new creatures is not yet complete.
■ Transformation Changes
- Items are now consumed to undo transformations.
- Items required for transformation are now consumed.
- Several changes have been made to creature transformation routes.
■ Creature HP has been increased overall.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3141251
