■ Added 9 new creatures
- Localization for these new creatures is not yet complete.
■ Transformation Changes
- Items are now consumed to undo transformations.
- Items required for transformation are now consumed.
- Several changes have been made to creature transformation routes.
■ Creature HP has been increased overall.
Added creatures, changed transformation specifications
