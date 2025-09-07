 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 September 2025 Build 19888791 Edited 7 September 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing! Today's patch Notes :

- Zombies (the ones that jump you) can no longer jump you when you're bubbled up from picking up Gems.

- Zombies (still the ones that jump you) will keep on walking towards you even if they're within their attack range. This prevents them from *just* dodging attacks when it feels they're about to contact.

- Zombies (them again) no longer cancel exhaustion (when Dawn's on her knees) when they jump you.

- Near Misses more generous, so Dawn will attack even if your clicks are a little further from enemies. This also prevents what feels like unfair chain breaks. Basically, you don't have to be as precise (not by much, but enough to feel a difference).

- Input Buffer more generous when landing from a jump. Sometimes inputs weren't registered when landing from a jump as the input buffer window was shorter than the landing phase of the animation. This is no longer the case, which slightly reduces the risks associated with jumping.

- Further increased shader pre-compilation cache to improve performance.

- Little graphics and sound effects tweaks here and there.

Thanks for playing and all the best!
shaderbunny

Changed files in this update

Depot 3585611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link