Thanks for playing! Today's patch Notes :



- Zombies (the ones that jump you) can no longer jump you when you're bubbled up from picking up Gems.



- Zombies (still the ones that jump you) will keep on walking towards you even if they're within their attack range. This prevents them from *just* dodging attacks when it feels they're about to contact.



- Zombies (them again) no longer cancel exhaustion (when Dawn's on her knees) when they jump you.



- Near Misses more generous, so Dawn will attack even if your clicks are a little further from enemies. This also prevents what feels like unfair chain breaks. Basically, you don't have to be as precise (not by much, but enough to feel a difference).



- Input Buffer more generous when landing from a jump. Sometimes inputs weren't registered when landing from a jump as the input buffer window was shorter than the landing phase of the animation. This is no longer the case, which slightly reduces the risks associated with jumping.



- Further increased shader pre-compilation cache to improve performance.



- Little graphics and sound effects tweaks here and there.



Thanks for playing and all the best!

shaderbunny



