7 September 2025 Build 19888670 Edited 7 September 2025 – 17:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed player gimbal rotation while carring objects in 3rd person view.
- Fixed cases where you can grab another object while having one in the hand.
- Changed cargo network sync pos function to avoid position lerpings.
- Adjusted cargo release positioning.
- Improved cargo "glueing" on open cargo holds.
- Adjusted Lumen port Crane position to be used on the ship spawn positon.

