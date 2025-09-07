- Fixed player gimbal rotation while carring objects in 3rd person view.
- Fixed cases where you can grab another object while having one in the hand.
- Changed cargo network sync pos function to avoid position lerpings.
- Adjusted cargo release positioning.
- Improved cargo "glueing" on open cargo holds.
- Adjusted Lumen port Crane position to be used on the ship spawn positon.
patch v0.9.16b
