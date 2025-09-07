- Added rent cost tooltip when buying a shelf
- Added tooltip for warehouse purchase explaining online orders availability
- Added tooltips to customization menu buttons
- Added tooltips in the automation menu for auto-stocker and cashier robot
- Added cooldown to cashier robot breakdowns
- Added tooltip: home upgrades increase player movement speed
- Slightly increased movement speed when carrying XL boxes
- Research progress now resets when starting a new game
- Added tooltip about extra shelf rent costs
- Fixed double rent deduction bug
- Rent price is now shown immediately when buying a second kiosk
Patch notes v0.77.18
