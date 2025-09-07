 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19888656 Edited 7 September 2025 – 16:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added rent cost tooltip when buying a shelf
  • Added tooltip for warehouse purchase explaining online orders availability
  • Added tooltips to customization menu buttons
  • Added tooltips in the automation menu for auto-stocker and cashier robot
  • Added cooldown to cashier robot breakdowns
  • Added tooltip: home upgrades increase player movement speed
  • Slightly increased movement speed when carrying XL boxes
  • Research progress now resets when starting a new game
  • Added tooltip about extra shelf rent costs
  • Fixed double rent deduction bug
  • Rent price is now shown immediately when buying a second kiosk

