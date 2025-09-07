Hi all,

This one’s been a long time coming; let’s hope the duct tape holds! 🎉 We finally have controller support!! 🙌

A full community update will be coming shortly, but for now, please enjoy the new gamepad support. As always, let me know if you run into any issues, bugs, or have general feedback. 🙂

Gamepad support - yay, it's finally here! Let us know your thoughts.

Updated interaction icons to be universal, so it's a smoother transition between Keyboard + Mouse and Gamepad.

Dialogue has been improved in the following conversations: Chapter One: with Daniel in his guest room;

Chapter Three: with Ghost and Harper in the cave;

Chapter Three: slight tweaks with Logan at the very end

Tweaked some of the lore entries in the journal. We also fixed that one page that was half complete.

Updated the controller graphic to show the new controller scheme.

Restored ghosts from the ethereal test to normal. I noticed something off, so I just removed that visual look.