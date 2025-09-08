 Skip to content
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19888600 Edited 8 September 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another major update brings Tomb Explorer VR closer to Full Access, let's go! Prove your not a bot , share, comment and make a review to show support for this game.

This update brings an additional layer of polish to the game based on countless recommendations and emails since EA launch a year ago in Aug. This was a big list and clears the way to the next stage of updates which includes the save system and more action boss combat into the game.

New Major Features

  • Menu Controller Layout Reference UI The menu now offers a controller layout image and button mapping reference for each of the popular headsets, Oculus Meta, Index Valve, and Vive Pro Controllers. You can now quickly review what button and functionality is available by accessing the pause menu anytime in game.

  • Player Backpack Glow light Slot This new slot allows player to attach the flashlight to the backpack to illuminate dark areas while climbing.

  • Petra Map In - Game Tutorials Many players suggested the tutorial map should be optional so we made it optional in recent updates, and now updated the first map to allow for players to learn as they go through the map progressively as required to create a smoother player experience. If you completed the tutorial map these in game tutorials will be removed.

All Expedition Maps Polished

Lighting, optimization and some game play objectives have been updated for a cleaner look, even better performance, and smoother game play objectives.

Petra Area Maps

  • Added green foliage sparsely populating the area including green trees and bushes. Perhaps grass will be added later? Definitely looks better, so thank you for the suggestion.

  • Re-baked Lighting + Reduced Brightness and Volumetric Fog

  • Improved Shorter Dialogue SDFX \[reduced cheesy expressions]

  • Remove need to jump onto zip line \[ easier for casual players ]

  • Petra Guardian Map - Revamp Temple Geometry to prevent player from escaping area.

Mayan Forest Map

  • Volumetric Fog Removed due to poor Meta compression quality? due to dense forest complexity.

  • Laser Beams Activated Fixed to ensure reflection source

  • Laser Beam Mirror Activation SDFX added for more immersion

  • Arrow Impact Meshes now have a Shimmer FX to aid in player detection.

  • Maps main objective the Tombs entrance Relic Eyes are now highlighted to help guide player

Mayan Mechanism Map

  • Graphics Lighting Tweaked and Re baked for more Polished look.

  • Tomb Entrance Artifact Relic reduced to one for simplicity and help guide player to objective.

Mayan Underground Hydra Boss Map

  • Massive Rotating Pirate Wheels Rotating SDFX added for more immersive player feedback

Mayan Secret Map

  • Graphics Revamped to Thunder Storm Sky + Rain + Sound Atmosphere \[Prep for future Boss Battle]

  • Fixed Massive Moving Stone Grab Bug

  • Upgraded Final Portal Lighting + Particle FX + PostFX Energy distortion FX

  • Upgraded Final Story Dialogue Msg with divided subtitles progressively triggered easier to read.

  • Optimized Performance Bug

Aztec Maps

  • Forest Graphics Upgrade - Added Foliage Grass almost everywhere along paths and natural crevices for more grounded realistic look.

  • Temple Graphic Upgrade - Painted Stone Paths + Added Foliage Grass along paths and natural crevices for more grounded realistic look. Remove Entrance Pillars blocking Temple Vantage View.

  • Added Gold Statue Material at Top of Aztec Temple

  • Improved Shorter Dialogue SDFX \[reduced cheesy expressions] + Moved SDFX Clues to proper locations

  • Fixed LOD Popups


Extra Updates

  • Player - New Watch Model added to wrist to complement Player Stat Meters

  • Beach Intro Map - New Sky with proper Sunset cloud Horizon + Water Surface Reflections

  • Tutorial Map - Update Voice Actor Cleaner voice

  • Tutorial Map - New Messages indicating most functionality can be flipped to opposite hand.

  • Tutorial Map - Added Short Player Controller Pause for important tutorials to force player to read.

  • Tutorial Map - Fixed Arrow Item Spawner to re spawn infinitely when required.

  • Menu Map - Graphics Revamped - Volumetric Sky added for beautiful fx

  • Menu Map - Player Stat Meters Hidden

  • Menu Map - Intro Massage updated reflecting solo dev work only

  • Game - Puzzle Collection Insert SDFX Added \[ add more immersion by adding a placement sound ]

  • Game - Arrow Impact Meshes now have a Shimmer FX to aid player in detection

  • Realm Of Gods Map - Added better Rolling Stone SDFX

  • Realm Of Gods Map - Added Electrical Interference PostFX on activating Teleporter energy coils

  • Head Quarters Map - Relic Platforms re-scaled to fit human / museum scale

Future Updates

  • Save System Per Map Integration Tests

  • Petra Guardian Boss

  • Story Upgrade Polish

  • New Tomb Challenge Map

Wish-list and follow the game on steam to keep up to date on progress!

Reach out or report bugs or suggestions below
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1969920/discussions/

Changed files in this update

