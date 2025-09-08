Another major update brings Tomb Explorer VR closer to Full Access, let's go! Prove your not a bot , share, comment and make a review to show support for this game.
This update brings an additional layer of polish to the game based on countless recommendations and emails since EA launch a year ago in Aug. This was a big list and clears the way to the next stage of updates which includes the save system and more action boss combat into the game.
New Major Features
Menu Controller Layout Reference UI The menu now offers a controller layout image and button mapping reference for each of the popular headsets, Oculus Meta, Index Valve, and Vive Pro Controllers. You can now quickly review what button and functionality is available by accessing the pause menu anytime in game.
Player Backpack Glow light Slot This new slot allows player to attach the flashlight to the backpack to illuminate dark areas while climbing.
Petra Map In - Game Tutorials Many players suggested the tutorial map should be optional so we made it optional in recent updates, and now updated the first map to allow for players to learn as they go through the map progressively as required to create a smoother player experience. If you completed the tutorial map these in game tutorials will be removed.
All Expedition Maps Polished
Lighting, optimization and some game play objectives have been updated for a cleaner look, even better performance, and smoother game play objectives.
Petra Area Maps
Added green foliage sparsely populating the area including green trees and bushes. Perhaps grass will be added later? Definitely looks better, so thank you for the suggestion.
Re-baked Lighting + Reduced Brightness and Volumetric Fog
Improved Shorter Dialogue SDFX \[reduced cheesy expressions]
Remove need to jump onto zip line \[ easier for casual players ]
Petra Guardian Map - Revamp Temple Geometry to prevent player from escaping area.
Mayan Forest Map
Volumetric Fog Removed due to poor Meta compression quality? due to dense forest complexity.
Laser Beams Activated Fixed to ensure reflection source
Laser Beam Mirror Activation SDFX added for more immersion
Arrow Impact Meshes now have a Shimmer FX to aid in player detection.
Maps main objective the Tombs entrance Relic Eyes are now highlighted to help guide player
Mayan Mechanism Map
Graphics Lighting Tweaked and Re baked for more Polished look.
Tomb Entrance Artifact Relic reduced to one for simplicity and help guide player to objective.
Mayan Underground Hydra Boss Map
Massive Rotating Pirate Wheels Rotating SDFX added for more immersive player feedback
Mayan Secret Map
Graphics Revamped to Thunder Storm Sky + Rain + Sound Atmosphere \[Prep for future Boss Battle]
Fixed Massive Moving Stone Grab Bug
Upgraded Final Portal Lighting + Particle FX + PostFX Energy distortion FX
Upgraded Final Story Dialogue Msg with divided subtitles progressively triggered easier to read.
Optimized Performance Bug
Aztec Maps
Forest Graphics Upgrade - Added Foliage Grass almost everywhere along paths and natural crevices for more grounded realistic look.
Temple Graphic Upgrade - Painted Stone Paths + Added Foliage Grass along paths and natural crevices for more grounded realistic look. Remove Entrance Pillars blocking Temple Vantage View.
Added Gold Statue Material at Top of Aztec Temple
Improved Shorter Dialogue SDFX \[reduced cheesy expressions] + Moved SDFX Clues to proper locations
Fixed LOD Popups
Extra Updates
Player - New Watch Model added to wrist to complement Player Stat Meters
Beach Intro Map - New Sky with proper Sunset cloud Horizon + Water Surface Reflections
Tutorial Map - Update Voice Actor Cleaner voice
Tutorial Map - New Messages indicating most functionality can be flipped to opposite hand.
Tutorial Map - Added Short Player Controller Pause for important tutorials to force player to read.
Tutorial Map - Fixed Arrow Item Spawner to re spawn infinitely when required.
Menu Map - Graphics Revamped - Volumetric Sky added for beautiful fx
Menu Map - Player Stat Meters Hidden
Menu Map - Intro Massage updated reflecting solo dev work only
Game - Puzzle Collection Insert SDFX Added \[ add more immersion by adding a placement sound ]
Game - Arrow Impact Meshes now have a Shimmer FX to aid player in detection
Realm Of Gods Map - Added better Rolling Stone SDFX
Realm Of Gods Map - Added Electrical Interference PostFX on activating Teleporter energy coils
Head Quarters Map - Relic Platforms re-scaled to fit human / museum scale
Future Updates
Save System Per Map Integration Tests
Petra Guardian Boss
Story Upgrade Polish
New Tomb Challenge Map
